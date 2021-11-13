Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 185,077 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of Matrix Service worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTRX stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

