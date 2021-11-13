Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,706 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.80% of American National Bankshares worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1,671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

