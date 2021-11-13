Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 43,379 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

BWB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

