Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.03% of Retail Value worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 1.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Value by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:RVI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $22.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 79.57%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

