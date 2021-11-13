Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.