Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $449.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $322.16 and a 52-week high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

