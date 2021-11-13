Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 184.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,284.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

