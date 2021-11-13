Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 7th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

