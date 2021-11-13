Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.