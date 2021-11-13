Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

