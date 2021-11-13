Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,833.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $27,833.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $13.70 or 0.00021167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

