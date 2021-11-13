VeChain (VET) Market Cap Reaches $10.30 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $10.30 billion and approximately $492.33 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010448 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010206 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.