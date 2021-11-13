Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $85.78 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00021178 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $85.78 million and $1.11 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00225670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00087526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,257,641 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

