Veil Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $331.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,736.59 or 1.01681300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00351726 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00544749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00183456 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.