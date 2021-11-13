Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $810.60 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $810.60 million and $16.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001286 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001061 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

