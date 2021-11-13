Venus (XVS) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $287.97 million and $18.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00038889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,729.94 or 1.01856820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,319.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00600728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,474,996 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

