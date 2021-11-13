Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $298.11 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $298.11 million and $75.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

