Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 8,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

