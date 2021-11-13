VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,679.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $5,679.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,710.99 or 1.01585829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,135.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.89 or 0.00596566 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,321,808 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

