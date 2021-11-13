VeriDocGlobal Price Hits $0.0006 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $819,416.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00407327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.74 or 0.01060566 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

