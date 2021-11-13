Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $334,000.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

