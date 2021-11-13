Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

