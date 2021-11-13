Verso Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.