Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Financial Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 30.87 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -3.98 Playtika $2.37 billion 3.93 $92.10 million $0.70 32.51

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $36.42, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Playtika.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

Summary

Playtika beats Versus Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

