Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWDRY. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

VWDRY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

