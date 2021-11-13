Viacoin (VIA) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $96,300.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00401324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

