VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Cap of $8.44 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $8.44 million and $64,904.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.