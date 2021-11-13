VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $383.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.20 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $373.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

