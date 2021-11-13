VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.90% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

