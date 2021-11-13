VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $58.94 million and $26,556.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,379,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

