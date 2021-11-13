VIG Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $162.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC.
VIG Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.
