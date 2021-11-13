VIMworld (VEED) Trading 80.9% Higher Over Last Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 121.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and $11.55 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

