Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 589.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

