VirnetX (VHC) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

VirnetX (NYSE: VHC) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VirnetX to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX -101,869.99% -20.04% -18.86% VirnetX Competitors -6,814.10% -0.01% -2.45%

31.3% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirnetX and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $302.64 million $280.43 million -7.25 VirnetX Competitors $320.61 million $16.43 million 22.78

VirnetX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than VirnetX. VirnetX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VirnetX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX Competitors 68 376 821 16 2.61

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 26.03%. Given VirnetX’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VirnetX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

VirnetX has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirnetX peers beat VirnetX on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology. The company was founded in August 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Zephyr Cove, NV.

