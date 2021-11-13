Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 8,108 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 390.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

