Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 119,528 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

DCRCU stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

