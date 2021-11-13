Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,373 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $489.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $491.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

