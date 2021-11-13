Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,777,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $241.52 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.69 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

