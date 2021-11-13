Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $151,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

