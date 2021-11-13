Virtu Financial LLC Buys 101,975 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 592.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,975 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTRU. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 62.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,168 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 98.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:LFTRU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

