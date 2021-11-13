Virtu Financial LLC Buys 131,616 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 308.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The GEO Group worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 393,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 68,682.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.