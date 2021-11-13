Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4,633 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $199.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.15. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.