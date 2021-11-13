Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $378.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.92. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

