Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 120,175 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 120,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADERU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADERU opened at $10.30 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.