Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

