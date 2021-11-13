Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

