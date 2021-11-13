Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 72,060 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

