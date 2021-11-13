Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

DDMXU opened at $10.90 on Friday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

