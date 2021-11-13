Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

