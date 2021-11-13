Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,216,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,657 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $427.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.24 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.